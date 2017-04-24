World Banking Conference: ECOWAS single currency under fire
WEST African countries have been advised to abandon the proposed common currency and rather leverage on digital financial technology to boost trade within the region. CONFERENCE: From left, Mr Andrew Davis, International Banking Professional Institutes; Mr Adjiedj Bakas, keynote speaker, World Conference of Banking Institute and Founder Trender Office; Mr. Ade Adeyemi, Group CEO, Ecobank Transanational Inc, Lome, Togo; Prof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama and the Muslim Gang Sign (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Islam Forbids
|2
|join the great illuminati to get rich and famou... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|mr david
|1
|Join illuminati today to process wealth and fam... (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|francis odera odh...
|4
|How to join the great illuminati and be rich an... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mr maxwell
|1
|prophet RASHEED (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|indian hindus temple
|1
|solution ssd pour nettoyer tous les types de l'... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|french man
|2
|I want my ex back asap (May '13)
|Dec '14
|sharon
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC