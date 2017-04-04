World Bank vice-president for Africa to visit Togo
World Bank Vice-president for Africa region, Makhtar Diop, is expected to make a working visit to Togo from April 5-6, a press release issued by the local financial institution representation said on Monday. It is expected "to strengthen the dialogue with Togolese authorities on development policies and to discuss World Bank support to the country regarding social and economic development," it said.
