World Bank vice-president for Africa ...

World Bank vice-president for Africa to visit Togo

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

World Bank Vice-president for Africa region, Makhtar Diop, is expected to make a working visit to Togo from April 5-6, a press release issued by the local financial institution representation said on Monday. It is expected "to strengthen the dialogue with Togolese authorities on development policies and to discuss World Bank support to the country regarding social and economic development," it said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama and the Muslim Gang Sign (Feb '15) Feb '15 Islam Forbids 2
join the great illuminati to get rich and famou... (Feb '15) Feb '15 mr david 1
Join illuminati today to process wealth and fam... (Oct '13) Jan '15 francis odera odh... 4
How to join the great illuminati and be rich an... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mr maxwell 1
prophet RASHEED (Dec '14) Dec '14 indian hindus temple 1
solution ssd pour nettoyer tous les types de l'... (Dec '14) Dec '14 french man 2
I want my ex back asap (May '13) Dec '14 sharon 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC