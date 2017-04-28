Togo celebrates independence annivers...

Togo celebrates independence anniversary with parade

Read more: Xinhuanet

President Faure Gnassingbe, Prime Minister Selom Klassou, parliament speaker Drama Dramani and other senior officials and opposition leaders were among those attending the celebrations on the avenue of the new presidential palace, on the northern outskirts of the capital city, Lome.

Chicago, IL

