East Africa: Tanzania-Ethiopia Hub Deal Doesn't Augur Well With Air Tanzania Future Prospects

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn flew back home after his two-day state visit last week with a bag full of goodies, one being a deal for Ethiopian Airline to establish a cargo hub in Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli said the deal will enable Addis Ababa to expand alternatives, linking its ports for imports and exports through Dar es Salaam.

