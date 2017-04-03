East Africa: Tanzania-Ethiopia Hub De...

East Africa: Tanzania-Ethiopia Hub Deal Doesn't Augur Well With Air Tanzania Future Prospects

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn flew back home after his two-day state visit last week with a bag full of goodies, one being a deal for Ethiopian Airline to establish a cargo hub in Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli said the deal will enable Addis Ababa to expand alternatives, linking its ports for imports and exports through Dar es Salaam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama and the Muslim Gang Sign (Feb '15) Feb '15 Islam Forbids 2
join the great illuminati to get rich and famou... (Feb '15) Feb '15 mr david 1
Join illuminati today to process wealth and fam... (Oct '13) Jan '15 francis odera odh... 4
How to join the great illuminati and be rich an... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mr maxwell 1
prophet RASHEED (Dec '14) Dec '14 indian hindus temple 1
solution ssd pour nettoyer tous les types de l'... (Dec '14) Dec '14 french man 2
I want my ex back asap (May '13) Dec '14 sharon 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC