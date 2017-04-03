East Africa: Tanzania-Ethiopia Hub Deal Doesn't Augur Well With Air Tanzania Future Prospects
Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn flew back home after his two-day state visit last week with a bag full of goodies, one being a deal for Ethiopian Airline to establish a cargo hub in Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli said the deal will enable Addis Ababa to expand alternatives, linking its ports for imports and exports through Dar es Salaam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama and the Muslim Gang Sign (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Islam Forbids
|2
|join the great illuminati to get rich and famou... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|mr david
|1
|Join illuminati today to process wealth and fam... (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|francis odera odh...
|4
|How to join the great illuminati and be rich an... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mr maxwell
|1
|prophet RASHEED (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|indian hindus temple
|1
|solution ssd pour nettoyer tous les types de l'... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|french man
|2
|I want my ex back asap (May '13)
|Dec '14
|sharon
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC