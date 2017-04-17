Cote d'Ivoire rider Cisse Issiaka wins 26th international cycling race of Togo
Cote d'Ivoire rider Cisse Issiaka won the yellow jersey of the 26th international cycling race of Togo that closed on Sunday in the capital Lome, organizers said. He grasped the yellow Jersey in the first stage of the competition that kicked off on 11 April and has made all the efforts to keep it till the end on Sunday 16 April.
