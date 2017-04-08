Chinese Ambassador to Togo rewards be...

Chinese Ambassador to Togo rewards best learners of Confucius Institute

The ambassador of China to Togo has on Friday granted financial incentive reward to best Chinese language learners of the Confucius Institute of the University of Lome. At least 28 students are granted the prize for their hard and successful work during the semester for Chinese language acquisition at the Confucius Institute.

Chicago, IL

