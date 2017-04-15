Belgian rider wins 4th stage of 26th int'l cycling race of Togo
Belgian rider Seppe Wangheluwe won the 4th stage Kara-Tchamba of the 26th international cycling race of Togo on Friday. He finished the 104-km stage in 2 hours, 53 minutes and 16 seconds representing an average riding speed of 37 km per hour, organizers said.
