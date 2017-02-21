Video: India arrests Nigerian Okonkwo...

Video: India arrests Nigerian Okonkwo with ingested cocaine

Sunday Feb 12

India's Narcotics Control Bureau has recovered 1.3 kilograms of fine quality Colombian cocaine stashed in 90 capsules from the stomach of a Nigerian , who had come to Delhi from Lome, Togo. According to The Times of India, the accused was taken to hospital where an X-ray confirmed the presence of foreign bodies in his stomach.

Chicago, IL

