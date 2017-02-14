Togo's Togbe Agorkoli IV calls on Akufo-Addo
The President of the National House of Chiefs of Togo and Paramount Chief of Notsie, Togbe Agorkoli IV, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 paid a "historic" visit to the seat of government, the first time a Chief from Togo has paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic. Togbe Agorkoli IV, who was accompanied by the President of Ghana's House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, and nine other Paramount Chiefs from Togo and the Volta Region, noted that his visit to President Akufo-Addo was to extend fraternal greetings from the people of Notsie, the ancestral home of Ewes, and the people of Togo, to Ghanaians.
