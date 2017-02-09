Rezidor reports record year of organic growth: signing of 45 hotels with 8,200 rooms
The Rezidor Hotel Group saw strong growth momentum in 2016, adding 45 new hotels totaling 8,200 rooms to its solid pipeline, and opening 18 hotels with nearly 3,600 rooms. Rezidor remains focused on its asset-light strategy, concentrated on fee-based business and sustainable development in Europe, the Middle East and Africa .
