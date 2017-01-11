Indians freed in Togo set to return home
New Delhi, Feb 2 - Five Indian nationals, who have been released after being put in jail four years ago in the West African nation of Togo on charges of piracy, are now set to return home, a senior official said on Thursday. In his weekly media briefing here, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said that the five Indians belong to Kerala and are Anthony Godwin, Navin Niravath Gopi, Tharun Babu, Nithin Babu and Shaji Abdulla Kutty.
