.com | Two broadcasters shut down in Togo
Two private media channels have been taken off air in Togo, officially for breaching licensing rules, the country's regulator said Tuesday in a move that sparked criticism from rights groups. Television station La Chaine du Futur and City FM radio were ordered to stop broadcasting as they had not fulfilled "the prerequisite permission formalities".
