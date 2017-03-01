Bidding begins at 20,000 for German colony rarity in Auction Galleries Hamburg sale
The sale features an artifact of the World War I French occupation of Togo, on the Gulf of Guinea in western Africa. A German protectorate since 1884, Togo came under military rule by British forces in the colony's western region and French forces in the east during the hostilities.
