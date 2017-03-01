Biafra'll be actualized without gunsh...

Biafra'll be actualized without gunshot - Uwazuruike

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Vanguard

Leader of Biafra Independence Movement/Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, BIM/MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday, insisted that Biafra Republic would be actualized without anyone firing a gunshot. According to him, the long awaited breakup of the Nigerian state would take its natural course at the appropriate time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama and the Muslim Gang Sign (Feb '15) Feb '15 Islam Forbids 2
join the great illuminati to get rich and famou... (Feb '15) Feb '15 mr david 1
Join illuminati today to process wealth and fam... (Oct '13) Jan '15 francis odera odh... 4
How to join the great illuminati and be rich an... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mr maxwell 1
prophet RASHEED (Dec '14) Dec '14 indian hindus temple 1
solution ssd pour nettoyer tous les types de l'... (Dec '14) Dec '14 french man 2
I want my ex back asap (May '13) Dec '14 sharon 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,349,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC