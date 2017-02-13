Togo goalkeeper may not play after house vandalized

" Togo coach Claude le Roy says he's not sure if veteran goalkeeper Kossi Agassa will play in a crucial game at the African Cup of Nations after his house in Lome was vandalized by supporters who blamed him for a loss. Le Roy says Agassi has been "emotionally affected" by the news and will be allowed to skip Togo's final group match against Congo in Gabon on Tuesday if he wishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.