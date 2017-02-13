Togo goalkeeper may not play after house vandalized
" Togo coach Claude le Roy says he's not sure if veteran goalkeeper Kossi Agassa will play in a crucial game at the African Cup of Nations after his house in Lome was vandalized by supporters who blamed him for a loss. Le Roy says Agassi has been "emotionally affected" by the news and will be allowed to skip Togo's final group match against Congo in Gabon on Tuesday if he wishes.
