Togo goalkeeper may not play after ho...

Togo goalkeeper may not play after house vandalized

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Togo coach Claude le Roy says he's not sure if veteran goalkeeper Kossi Agassa will play in a crucial game at the African Cup of Nations after his house in Lome was vandalized by supporters who blamed him for a loss. Le Roy says Agassi has been "emotionally affected" by the news and will be allowed to skip Togo's final group match against Congo in Gabon on Tuesday if he wishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama and the Muslim Gang Sign (Feb '15) Feb '15 Islam Forbids 2
join the great illuminati to get rich and famou... (Feb '15) Feb '15 mr david 1
Join illuminati today to process wealth and fam... (Oct '13) Jan '15 francis odera odh... 4
How to join the great illuminati and be rich an... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mr maxwell 1
prophet RASHEED (Dec '14) Dec '14 indian hindus temple 1
solution ssd pour nettoyer tous les types de l'... (Dec '14) Dec '14 french man 2
I want my ex back asap (May '13) Dec '14 sharon 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hurricane
  3. Al Franken
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC