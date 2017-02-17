PM to hold summit in October with some 25 African leaders

Between 25 and 30 heads of African states are expected to attend a summit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Togo in October, Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey said on Monday, after extending a formal invitation to Netanyahu to participate. "There is a China-Africa conference, a France-Africa conference, and Togo thinks we need an Africa-Israel meeting between the heads of state," Dussey said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post after meeting Netanyahu.

