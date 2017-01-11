11 Ghanaians murdered in Togo
Eleven Ghanaians have reportedly been murdered in Togo. It is not clear who committed the act but Police sources in Togo say Ghanaian passports and voters' ID cards were found on the bodies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama and the Muslim Gang Sign (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Islam Forbids
|2
|join the great illuminati to get rich and famou... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|mr david
|1
|Join illuminati today to process wealth and fam... (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|francis odera odh...
|4
|How to join the great illuminati and be rich an... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mr maxwell
|1
|prophet RASHEED (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|indian hindus temple
|1
|solution ssd pour nettoyer tous les types de l'... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|french man
|2
|I want my ex back asap (May '13)
|Dec '14
|sharon
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC