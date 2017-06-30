US denies visas to West African teen robotics team after families scraped together fees to apply
Members of yet another teenage robotics team were denied visas to attend the FIRST Global robotics event to be held in July in Washington, D.C., Al Jazeera reports . Five students from the West African country The Gambia will have to present their robot-which they built in shift 'rigorous shifts' throughout Ramadan-via Skype having received application denials from the U.S. embassy in Banjul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC