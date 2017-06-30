US denies visas to West African teen ...

US denies visas to West African teen robotics team after families scraped together fees to apply

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: The Raw Story

Members of yet another teenage robotics team were denied visas to attend the FIRST Global robotics event to be held in July in Washington, D.C., Al Jazeera reports . Five students from the West African country The Gambia will have to present their robot-which they built in shift 'rigorous shifts' throughout Ramadan-via Skype having received application denials from the U.S. embassy in Banjul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC