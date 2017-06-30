US denies visas to West African teen robotics team after families scraped together fees to apply

Members of yet another teenage robotics team were denied visas to attend the FIRST Global robotics event to be held in July in Washington, D.C., Al Jazeera reports . Five students from the West African country The Gambia will have to present their robot-which they built in shift 'rigorous shifts' throughout Ramadan-via Skype having received application denials from the U.S. embassy in Banjul.

