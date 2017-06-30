High hopes for pneumonia vaccine

High hopes for pneumonia vaccine

Monday Jul 3 Read more: The Otago Daily Times

University of Otago researcher Prof Philip Hill hopes the life-saving impact of a vaccine against pneumonia in The Gambia will encourage other developing countries to follow suit. Up to 1million children aged under 5 are estimated to die from the disease each year, making it globally the most common cause of death in childhood.

