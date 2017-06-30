Gambia: IMF Approves U.S.$16 Million ...

Gambia: IMF Approves U.S.$16 Million 'Rapid Credit' for Gambia

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund has recently endorsed the disbursement of US$16.1 million emergency financial assistance to The Gambia government. The disbursement was under the Rapid Credit Facility , a lending arrangement through which IMF provides rapid financial support in a single, up-front payout for low-income countries facing urgent financing needs.

