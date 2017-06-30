Commentary: Tourism Matters: A critic...

Commentary: Tourism Matters: A critical factor in developing tourism

By Adrian Loveridge I must admit that after hearing the phrase memorandum of understanding after the still to be fully explained 3S SRL , then more recently the companies associated with the Barbados Sandals development, CPH Property Holdings and Grand Cass Management, not of course forgetting the Cahill saga, it is perhaps no wonder that many of us have developed a natural concern over these arrangements. It seems they are an extraordinary easy vehicle for elected governments to keep the populace and taxpayers in at least partial darkness.

Chicago, IL

