UN rights experts urge reforms to address violations in The Gambia

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Jurist

In addressing the recurring enforced disappearances of many Gambians, the UNWGEID's Chair, Houria Es-Slami and fellow delegation member Henrikas Mickevicius said, "we welcome the commitments made by the Government of The Gambia to embark on comprehensive reforms, including measures to ensure truth, justice and reparation for victims, as well as prevent any recurrence of disappearances in the future." The UNWGEID also announced its support for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission , which the Government declared as one of the main measures to address human rights violations.

Chicago, IL

