The Gambia declares position on Commonwealth, ICC, domestic affairs
The Gambia will soon rejoin Commonwealth of Nations, and has never been removed from the International Criminal Court despite the attempt by ex-president Yahya Jammeh, a press official said Thursday. Director of Press and Publication Relations of the Gambia Amie Bojang-Sissoho said the government has initiated the process by engaging in direct talks with the Commonwealth secretariat in London.
