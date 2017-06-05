RoRo Ferry Delivered to Gambia

RoRo Ferry Delivered to Gambia

Damen has delivered a road ferry to a client in the Gambia more than a month ahead of schedule. The ferry was built entirely in the Netherlands to a very tight deadline, with the hull constructed in just 70 days at Damen's subsidiary Niron Staal in Amsterdam.

Chicago, IL

