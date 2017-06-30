Obasanjo calls for common currency to...

Obasanjo calls for common currency to boost ECOWAS trade

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Vanguard

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday called on the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States to agree on common currency to boost the regional trade. He said that the issue of common currency was getting delayed because the regional leaders had put forward "ECO" as a name for the currency but wondered why it had not been adopted.

Chicago, IL

