ICD Extends $5 Million Line of Finance Facility to Arab Gambian Islamic Bank

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector , the private sector arm of IDB Group, and Agib Bank Ltd have entered into a Joint Strategic Collaboration to finance private sector entities in The Gambia. On behalf of the CEO of ICD, Mr Khaled Al Aboodi, Mr. Mohammed Alammari, Director of Internal Audit at ICD signed the financing agreements for the amount of USD5 million.

