ICD Extends $5 Million Line of Financ...

ICD Extends $5 Million Line of Finance Facility to Arab Gambian Islamic Bank

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector , the private sector arm of IDB Group, and Agib Bank Ltd have entered into a Joint Strategic Collaboration to finance private sector entities in The Gambia. On behalf of the CEO of ICD, Mr Khaled Al Aboodi, Mr. Mohammed Alammari, Director of Internal Audit at ICD signed the financing agreements for the amount of USD5 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC