Gambia's Daily Observer newspaper closed for two weeks

Police and officials from the Gambia Revenue Agency on June 14, 2017, shut down the Daily Observer newspaper and forced all staff from the publication to leave the office, saying the publication owed 17 million dalasi in unpaid taxes, Daily Observer Managing Director Pa Modou Mbowe told the Committee to Protect Journalists. The paper was ordered to remain closed for two weeks, and to pay 30 percent of the owed amount during that period, according to Gambian media reports .

