Gambia: Is the Ministry of Fisheries Issuing Licences to Gambia Registered Fighing Vessels?
It has been brought to the notice of Foroyaa that if the country is to have access to abundant and affordable fish, fishing licences must be given to fishing vessels that would land their catch on Gambia soil and have fish processed in The Gambia for domestic consumption and export purposes. It is therefore necessary to bring it to the attention of the Minister of fisheries that the success of his administration is to be able to indicate the number of fishing vessels that have been granted fishing licences which are registered in The Gambia and land their catch in the country for processing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC