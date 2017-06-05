Gambia: Is the Ministry of Fisheries ...

Gambia: Is the Ministry of Fisheries Issuing Licences to Gambia Registered Fighing Vessels?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

It has been brought to the notice of Foroyaa that if the country is to have access to abundant and affordable fish, fishing licences must be given to fishing vessels that would land their catch on Gambia soil and have fish processed in The Gambia for domestic consumption and export purposes. It is therefore necessary to bring it to the attention of the Minister of fisheries that the success of his administration is to be able to indicate the number of fishing vessels that have been granted fishing licences which are registered in The Gambia and land their catch in the country for processing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC