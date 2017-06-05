Gambia: Is the Ministry of Fisheries Issuing Licences to Gambia Registered Fighing Vessels?

It has been brought to the notice of Foroyaa that if the country is to have access to abundant and affordable fish, fishing licences must be given to fishing vessels that would land their catch on Gambia soil and have fish processed in The Gambia for domestic consumption and export purposes. It is therefore necessary to bring it to the attention of the Minister of fisheries that the success of his administration is to be able to indicate the number of fishing vessels that have been granted fishing licences which are registered in The Gambia and land their catch in the country for processing.

