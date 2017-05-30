Gambia: Govt to Make Farming a Business

The minister of agriculture, Omar Jallow, has said the focus of the new government is to rebuild the agriculture sector to make farming a commercial venture by making it competitive and rewarding as a business. Agriculture is the highest contributor to the Gambia's gross domestic product and 70 per cent of the population depends on it for their livelihood.

