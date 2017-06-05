.com | Regional troops to remain in Gambia for a year

.com | Regional troops to remain in G...

President Robert Mugabe has kicked off a nationwide series of rallies to drum up support from youths ahead of 2018 election, and South Sudan Rebel leader Riek Machar tells UN that SA has been "hospitable". Monrovia - The Economic Community of West African States said it has extended the mandate of its military mission in The Gambia.

Chicago, IL

