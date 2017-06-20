Bollore pitches for revamp of Gambia's main port - sources

France's Bollore Group has submitted an offer to develop Gambia's main port as part of a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, three sources familiar with the matter said, as competition for contracts heats up after a change in government. Foreign investors are vying for business in riverine Gambia, which has a population of just 2 million and a GDP of around $900 million, following 22 years of autocratic rule.

