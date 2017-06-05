Waiting for take-off in West Africa

Waiting for take-off in West Africa

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: BBC News

Flying between the West African capitals of Freetown and Banjul should take about an hour. But as the BBC's Umaru Fofana found out, because of the region's poor air connections, it can be quicker and easier to fly via Morocco or Belgium, although that could take a day, or even three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC