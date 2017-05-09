Stateless people are vulnerable to radicalization: UN refugee agency
Persons who lack legal identity, including a nationality, are more vulnerable to radicalization, said an official of the UN refugee agency on Tuesday. Volker Turk, the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees , said this as he addressed ministers from the Economic Community of West African States in Banjul.
