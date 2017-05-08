SEE International Hosts Talk and Reception with Dr. Helena Ndume
International, on April 29, about 400 guests got to hear Dr. Helena Ndume's incredible tale of going from hardship as a youth in Africa to becoming an ophthalmologist who has performed more than 35,000 sight-restoring surgeries over the past 30 years in Namibia. International, which has provided volunteer ophthalmologists, equipment and supplies for the clinics where she works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
