QCell launching Gambian 4G LTE

QCell launching Gambian 4G LTE

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Local newspaper The Point quotes QCell's service will ensure that Gambians will have highest quantity, quality and speed of data at a cost-effective price.' He added that the new network will support faster mobile internet access, HD video streaming, 'instant' photo/video downloads and easier file sharing, and also stated: 'QCell's 4G will contribute to the government's vision of broadband on-demand and building the digital economy.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,483 • Total comments across all topics: 280,968,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC