PROJECT: The under-construction Brikama Nursery in The Gambia
A CHARITY in East Lancashire is preparing to dispatch another vital convoy of aid to needy nursery schools in Africa. Supporters of Burnley-based Furniture for Education Worldwide are assembling educational equipment and toys for the Kerr Serring and Brikama schools in The Gambia.
