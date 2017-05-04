Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov's meeting...
On May 4, as part of a working visit to Banjul, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov was received by President of The Gambia Adama Barrow. The officials expressed the mutual aspiration of Moscow and Banjul to steadily develop the multifaceted cooperation of Russia and The Gambia.
