Nigeria president leaves for 'follow-up medical consultation'

This file photo taken on December 13, 2016 shows Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari arriving at a hotel in Banjul to meet with Gambian president-elect with three other African heads of state. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari was on May 7, 2017 heading to London for what his office said was a "follow-up medical consultation" with doctors, after weeks of concern about his health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.