NIA recommends path to insurance grow...

NIA recommends path to insurance growth in W/Africa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

THE Nigerian Insurers Association has harped on the need for complete autonomy and capacity building for insurance regulators in the Africa. NIA Chairman, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, at the just concluded 2017 annual insurance conference of the West Africa Insurance Companies Association in Banjul Gambia, said complete autonomy is the key to fostering relationships across the sub-region's financial sector amongst other benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC