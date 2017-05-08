NIA recommends path to insurance growth in W/Africa

THE Nigerian Insurers Association has harped on the need for complete autonomy and capacity building for insurance regulators in the Africa. NIA Chairman, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, at the just concluded 2017 annual insurance conference of the West Africa Insurance Companies Association in Banjul Gambia, said complete autonomy is the key to fostering relationships across the sub-region's financial sector amongst other benefits.

