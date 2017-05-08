Italian coastguard: 3,000 rescued in Mediterranean Sea
More than 20 operations resulted in the rescue of thousands of refugees and migrants on Saturday [Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters] About 3,000 people were saved in the Mediterranean Sea in a single day while trying to make the journey from northern Africa to Europe, the Italian coastguard said. They were picked up in more than 20 separate rescue operations involving the Italian coastguard and navy, the EU's EUNAVFOR mission in the Mediterranean, European Union border agency Frontex, NGOs and merchant ships.
