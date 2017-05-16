Ghana International Bank (GHIB) Wins Best Africa International Trade...
The Capital Finance International a leading print journal and online business , economics and Finance reporting organisation based in the United Kingdom has awarded GHIB, the Best Africa International Trade Finance United Kingdom Award for 2017. GHIB came tops after several other Africa Trade Finance providers in the United Kingdom were considered.
