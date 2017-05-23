Gambia's Jammeh 'stole US$50m', assets frozen: Minister
BANJUL, Gambia: The Gambia's longtime former ruler Yahya Jammeh stole at least US$50-million from the state, the country's justice minister said on Monday , in the first major anti-corruption move by the country's new president. It is the first time the new government of the small west African nations has put a figure to the amount it believes Jammeh plundered from state coffers before leaving for exile in Equatorial Guinea in January after 22 years in power.
