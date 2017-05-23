Gambia's Jammeh 'stole US$50m', assets frozen: Minister

BANJUL, Gambia: The Gambia's longtime former ruler Yahya Jammeh stole at least US$50-million from the state, the country's justice minister said on Monday , in the first major anti-corruption move by the country's new president. It is the first time the new government of the small west African nations has put a figure to the amount it believes Jammeh plundered from state coffers before leaving for exile in Equatorial Guinea in January after 22 years in power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.