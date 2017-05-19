Gambian court issues arrest warrant for "killers" of journalist

A lower court in the Gambian capital city Banjul on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for the alleged killers of the veteran journalist Deyda Hydara. Hydara was murdered on 16 December, 2004 and the suspects were believed to be former army commander Kawsu Camara and soldier Sanna Manjang, who belong to an assassin team called "jungular", known for carrying out many heinous atrocities.

