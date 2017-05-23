Gambia: Talking Human Rights in the New Gambia
"This is the new Gambia," Jobe, a Gambian taxi driver told me, as I arrived in the country for the first time since the inauguration of President Adama Barrow. Three months after erstwhile strongman Yahya Jammeh left Gambian soil, the capital, Banjul, is buzzing and Gambia, known as the "smiling coast of Africa," is still celebrating the end of more than two decades of dictatorial rule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
