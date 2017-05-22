Gambia swears in several homegrown ju...

Gambia swears in several homegrown judges

Monday May 15 Read more: Vanguard

The Gambia's president swore in six new judges to top courts Monday, with Gambians dominating the list in a country that long relied on foreign justices under the former regime. Courts were long seen as a tool used by The Gambia's ex-leader Yahya Jammeh to consolidate power, jailing opposition activists and even members of his own cabinet.

