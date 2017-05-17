Gambia: Over 1 Million Gambians Lack ...

Gambia: Over 1 Million Gambians Lack Sanitation - Health Minister

More than 1 million people in The Gambia lack access to basic sanitation, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Saffie Lowe-Ceesay, has said. She said the new government of The Gambia has recognised the importance of sanitation and therefore gives it a priority in the recently completed National Development Plans.

Chicago, IL

