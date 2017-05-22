Gambia issues arrest warrants for suspected killers of journalist

A Gambian court has issued international arrest warrants for two ex-soldiers suspected of murdering a journalist during the rule of former president Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile in January after 22 years of power marred by alleged human rights abuses. Banjul Magistrates Court issued the warrants for former Colonel Kawsu Camara and Major Sanna Manjang late on Thursday, said principal magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.