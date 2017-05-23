Gambia: Govt Signs U.S.$210 Million Deal for Petroleum Importation
The Gambia government has signed a three-year agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation , a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, for the importation of petroleum products, among others. Amadou Sanneh, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs of The Gambia, and Eng.
