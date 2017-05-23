Gambia: Call for President Barrow to ...

Gambia: Call for President Barrow to Appoint Vice President

A Senior Lawyer of The Gambia Bar Association has called on The Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to adhere to the constitution and appoint a vice president without delay. Lawyer Awa Ceesay Sabally was speaking at the National Stakeholders Conference on Justice and Human Right currently undergoing at a local hotel in Banjul.

