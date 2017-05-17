Gambia: Brothers of Former President Jammeh Arrested - Report

A police insider informed Foroyaa that three natives of Kanilai and brothers of former President Jammeh were arrested and taken to Police headquarters in Banjul, yesterday at around 8am. The source revealed that Sainey Jammeh, Araba Jammeh and Jalamang Jammeh received phone calls from someone who claimed to be attached to Bwiam police, to report to the said station.

